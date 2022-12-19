Rescue underway for people injured in Sonoma ravine

Five people may have suffered major injuries when a Jeep crashed 300 feet into a ravine in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said Monday night.

Authorities were trying to land a helicopter in the rural area but said fog might interfere with their ability to reach the wounded people. Firefighters rode ATVs to reach the victims, the CHP said.

Two children had already been removed and taken to a trauma center for unspecified injuries, the CHP said.

The Jeep had been traveling along a dirt road, but it's unknown what caused the crash.

"The scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP said.