College football player dies in snowstorm while driving home to San Jose

A college student from San Jose died Tuesday when he was caught in a snowstorm on his way home from college.

Bryant Rosas crashed in Colorado as he drove from Benedictine College in Kansas to his hometown, college officials said.

He was on his way to spend Christmas break with his family, they said.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of 2021 offensive linemen Bryant Rosas," San Jose City College tweeted. "We will miss your energetic personality, warm smile and locker room concerts. You were a great teammate, amazing friend and more importantly our brother. Rest easy #70."

Bryant Rosas and family. Photo credit: GoFundMe

Rosas was a junior at Benedictine College where he played football. He transferred from San Jose City College last spring.

"He was a nurturing overall person who loved his family and playing football," Odalys Zaragoza wrote in a GoFundMe. "Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included. He will be missed and loved eternally."

On Thursday, Benedictine held a campus-wide prayer for their classmate.

College officials said they plan to hold a memorial for him when students return in January.

"Bryant was loved by his Raven Family," tweeted the football team in Kansas. "His smile and energy brightened everyone’s day. He will be missed by us all."

Details of the deadly crash were not immediately available.

