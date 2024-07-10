Reserve Antioch police officer dies

article

Reserve officer Frank Rupani with the Antioch Police Department has died, police said.

Rupani served with the department for over 26 years. The department said Rupani was a "true asset" to the department and that his loss would be deeply felt by all.

"Officer Rupani exemplified the values of integrity, compassion, and bravery. He was not only a respected colleague but also a trusted friend to many," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "Let us also remember and celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind."

The department did not share how Rupani died.