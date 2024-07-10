Expand / Collapse search

Reserve Antioch police officer dies

Published  July 10, 2024 7:45pm PDT
Antioch
Antioch reserve police officer Frank Rupani

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Reserve officer Frank Rupani with the Antioch Police Department has died, police said. 

Rupani served with the department for over 26 years. The department said Rupani was a "true asset" to the department and that his loss would be deeply felt by all. 

"Officer Rupani exemplified the values of integrity, compassion, and bravery. He was not only a respected colleague but also a trusted friend to many," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "Let us also remember and celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind."

The department did not share how Rupani died.

