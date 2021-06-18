Residents flock to Bay Area beaches as inland temperatures soar

When it's sweltering, what could be better than an ocean breeze on a sunny day? All Central and Northern oceanside counties had a big advantage today, the cool temperatures.

Point Reyes Station, population 350, was a pleasant 77 degrees at noon with decent numbers of tourists, vividly verified by the lack of easy parking.

This is often a major stop for coastal tourists, local and worldwide, to get food, shop for souvenirs and see art.

"We left Elk Grove this morning which is just south of Sacramento and it was over 80 degrees already and you could see the heat. So, it’s just a treat coming here to Pt. Reyes Station where it’s nice cool, nice breeze and still sunny," said Dale Chisum. "Actually, we’re avid hikers. So, yes, we do go to the mountains as much as we can to get cooled off," said his partner Rowena Lindamood.

The cool coastside weather has always brought tourists, but now, with the state re-opening, it’s bringing the life’s blood of tourism money.

"Most people are going to the beach to get away from the heat. When they do come in to get a meal, you know we will get some customer drive from coming in to eat and they will get luck and come in and find the store," said Rachel Delffs, owner of Leona’s Art Gallery.

This week has been and the weekend will be a welcome respite from the inland heat, and nature is everywhere.

At Stinson Beach, just after 1 p.m. it was 81 wonderful degrees.

"My wife was boiling hot with the hot feet last night and so I said, let’s go to the beach," said Greg Holsher of usually temperate Oakland.

Barbara Wade brought folks from a Rocky Mountain High to Stinson. "They came from Colorado and hey don’t have beaches up there. So, they said, let’s go to the beach. I said it’s cooler there, so we decided Stinson Beach is good," said Wade.

The heat has heated up local businesses too.

"Almost everybody who come into the shop on these hot days are coming from Sacramento up in the Valley and they’re escaping 115 degree temperatures," said Fritz Bike Rental's David McGregor.

"We definitely need it, especially after COVID you know, It’s been a struggle but we’re trying to come back strong and let the rest of the community know they we’re here for them as well," said Mackenzie Bonn of the Breakers Café. "Re-opening gives all businesses a fighting chance."