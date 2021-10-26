Restraining order granted against Richmond police chief

A judge approved a restraining order against Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband on Monday.

In a bizarre case, their 18-year old daughter was granted the order after claiming her parents were threatening her and her 34-year old boyfriend, and the boyfriend's mother.

The daughter claimed that French and her husband, who is also an Oakland police sergeant, used "police holds" to pin her down during an argument, and made repeated death threats against her and her partner, the Bay Area News Group reported.

French and her husband said the boyfriend, Oho McNair, also known as Joe Goldman, had actually been pimping their daughter as a sex worker.

The boyfriend was charged earlier this month in Alameda County with pimping and pandering.

Court documents say McNair and the chief's daughter stayed at motels in Oakland frequented by sex workers and that she was prostituted by him in that city.

McNair made $100,000 bail in the case and was released, records show. As part of his release, he was ordered to stay away from the teen, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

French was placed on leave earlier this month.

In court on Monday, the Frenches voluntarily agreed to stay away from their daughter and not contact her, the newspapers reported. However she is free to contact them if she chooses.