Retail sales, outdoor dining allowed as Alameda County moves deeper into reopening

Alameda County, the Bay Area region hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, moved into the next phase of its reopening plan on Friday.

Under the revised Phase 2 public health order for Alameda County, retail sales can resume, curbside dining, and outdoor fitness classes are permitted. Limited religious services are also allowed.

The county has reported more than 4,600 coronavirus cases, which is more than any Bay Area county, and has seen 117 coronavirus-related deaths.

But, for now, hospitalizations have stabilized.