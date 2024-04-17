Retail theft crackdown leads to recovery of goods worth millions

A crackdown on organized retail theft has led to nearly 500 arrests, according to a state task force.

The task force, led by the California Highway Patrol, has recovered more than 160,000 stolen goods worth over $4 million since January; nearly half of all the goods recovered all of last year.

Officials said 474 people have been arrested.

CHP says they are using every available resource to "dismantle these criminal networks and hold them accountable for their actions."