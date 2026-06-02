Richmond community mourns maintenance worker shot & killed

The Brief The family of 64-year-old Melvin Murphy is mourning his death after he was shot and killed Friday evening in Richmond. Police arrested a suspect in Concord using license plate reader technology, and the suspect now faces charges including murder. Family members say Murphy was a beloved father, grandfather, and a 20-year maintenance worker who constantly helped neighborhood children and tenants.



The family of an East Bay man shot and killed following an argument says they never imagined he would become a victim of gun violence. Loved ones of 64-year-old Melvin Murphy gathered on Monday at a memorial outside his apartment, describing their loss as a loss for the entire community.

Argument with girlfriend

What we know:

Richmond police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers said they attempted to revive Murphy, but he died at the scene.

According to family members, Murphy had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend before a man associated with her shot him. Richmond police stated they are still investigating the exact relationship between the woman and the suspect, and if the victim knew the suspect. Investigators are looking into potential motives, including a possible love triangle.

"I couldn't imagine in life that he would be a victim to a crime like this," said Ayanna McNeal-Murphy, the victim's mother. "This is very devastating to the family. It's selfish. It's senseless. He deserved better."

Murphy worked as a maintenance worker at his apartment complex for nearly 20 years, where family members say tenants regularly depended on him.

"Every day, the kids would come up to his back door, ask him for ice cream, he'd have an ice cream for them or a popsicle or some type of snacks for any of the kids in the building," said his son, Melvin Murphy Jr., who described his father as his best friend. "Just to be humble and to help others, never look down on nobody."

Police credited license plate reader technology with helping them track the suspect after he fled to Concord. The suspect is currently behind bars and faces charges including murder.

The family stated they want the suspect prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Richmond police plan to release more details soon, including the identity of the suspect.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU