4 hospitalized, several displaced in Redwood City apartment fire

Four people were hospitalized and nearly two dozen more were displaced after a three-alarm fire scorched an apartment building in Redwood City on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the three-story apartment building located at 1104 Whipple Ave. just before 5:20 p.m. on reports of the fire, according to a Redwood City Fire Department statement.

Crews managed to get the fire under control by about 6:20 p.m., though four people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The RCFD also said some pets were killed in the fire.

At least 23 other people – 21 adults and two children – were also displaced due to the damage caused by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.