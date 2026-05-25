4 hospitalized, several displaced in Redwood City apartment fire
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Four people were hospitalized and nearly two dozen more were displaced after a three-alarm fire scorched an apartment building in Redwood City on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to the three-story apartment building located at 1104 Whipple Ave. just before 5:20 p.m. on reports of the fire, according to a Redwood City Fire Department statement.
Crews managed to get the fire under control by about 6:20 p.m., though four people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The RCFD also said some pets were killed in the fire.
At least 23 other people – 21 adults and two children – were also displaced due to the damage caused by the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Redwood City Fire Department