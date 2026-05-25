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4 hospitalized, several displaced in Redwood City apartment fire

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Published  May 25, 2026 8:52 PM PDT
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KTVU FOX 2
4 hospitalized, 23 displaced in Redwood City apartment fire

4 hospitalized, 23 displaced in Redwood City apartment fire

Four people were hospitalized and nearly two dozen more were displaced after a three-alarm fire scorched an apartment building in Redwood City on Monday afternoon.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Four people were hospitalized and nearly two dozen more were displaced after a three-alarm fire scorched an apartment building in Redwood City on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the three-story apartment building located at 1104 Whipple Ave. just before 5:20 p.m. on reports of the fire, according to a Redwood City Fire Department statement.

Crews managed to get the fire under control by about 6:20 p.m., though four people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The RCFD also said some pets were killed in the fire.

At least 23 other people – 21 adults and two children – were also displaced due to the damage caused by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Redwood City Fire Department

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