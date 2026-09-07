Girl accused of killing newborn is victim of father who allegedly impregnated her, advocate says

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for Diana Galvez Ortega, 14, who was allegedly impregnated by her own father, Sergio Galvez Perez, 38. Diana was last seen Aug. 4 in Salinas with her father, a musician whom authorities say is concealing his daughter from law enforcement.



The 14-year-old girl accused of killing her newborn is the victim of sexual abuse by her father and shouldn't branded by law enforcement as a suspect, anti sex-trafficking advocate said Monday.

"No matter what, she is a victim, pure and simple - even if she harmed the baby. You know how more of a victim that makes her?" asked Nola Brantley, a sex-abuse survivor.

Amber Alert out for teen believed to be with father

What we know:

An Amber Alert has now been issued for Diana Galvez Ortega, 14, who was allegedly impregnated by her own father, Sergio Galvez Perez, 38.

Both are wanted by the Monterey County sheriff's office.

Authorities say around Aug. 1, Diana gave birth to a baby girl on Struve Road near a strawberry field in Moss Landing and killed the infant, whom investigators have named "Baby Angelita."

Brantley says the 14-year-old is first and foremost a victim.

"Even if she put that baby on the side of the road, even if she suffocated that baby - God bless the baby - that's all on the father, and whoever else was an adult," Brantley said.

Diana was last seen Aug. 4 in Salinas with her father, a musician whom authorities say is concealing his daughter from law enforcement.

The two may be in a white Nissan Altima with no plates.

Delay over Amber Alert questioned

What they're saying:

The Amber Alert was not issued until Sunday, the sheriff's office says, because only recently did investigators find video of father and daughter together in the Nissan.

A different car linked to the case had already been found.

Legal analyst Steven Clark said the Amber Alert suggests investigators believe Diana could be in imminent peril.

"This delay in labeling her a suspect and the public not knowing who she is could have certainly jeopardized her safety," Clark said.

Girl may be under father's control, advocate says

What they're saying:

Brantley says it's the teen girl's father who may now be acting out of desperation while continuing to exercise coercion and control over her, and that the sheriff's branding the girl a suspect didn't help matters.

"What you put out there can be very damaging," Brantley said. "What was said was highly inappropriate, ignorant, a lack of training, a lack of compassion, lack of sensitivity."

Without elaborating on the evidence, Sheriff Tina Nieto told KTVU last Tuesday, "Unfortunately, two things can be true at the same time. You can be both a victim and you can be a suspect."

The DA's office has charged the father with sexual assault related to his daughter but has not charged the teenager in the infant's killing.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan