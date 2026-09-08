Sausalito poster child on how to handle sea level rise

The Brief Southern Marin bayside communities face severe coastal flooding threats as the year's largest King Tides loom. Land subsidence and rising Bay levels present a double whammy for Sausalito's historic, low-lying Marinship district.



Even though the weather is pleasant right now, the year's largest King Tides—driven by winter storms and a Super El Niño—are expected around Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and late January. The resulting coastal flooding could substantially impact low-lying areas, with southern Marin bayside communities standing directly in harm's way.

Can't afford upgrades

By the numbers:

Gate 5 Road in Sausalito is a residential, artistic, and light-industrial enclave that has experienced occasional flooding for decades.

Despite an average income that remains substantial, the City of Sausalito has only about 7,000 residents.

Consequently, the municipality can ill afford major structural upgrades to combat rising sea levels. The community is quickly becoming a primary case study in how small coastal municipalities navigate climate adaptation.

Ground zero for this crisis is Gate 5 Road, a residential, artistic, and light-industrial enclave that has experienced occasional flooding for decades. The neighborhood forms a core section of Marinship, a historic 200-acre working waterfront in northern Sausalito recognized for its industrial heritage and modern maritime operations.

"Statistically, we still have higher water on record than what we saw. So, is the highest water getting higher? No. But, is it getting high more often? Absolutely," said 30-year Marinship resident Don Anderson. "For the last six months, there has been 4 to 5 to 6 to 7 inches above the predicted tide, all day, every day. That's new."

Scientists calculate that by the year 2100, San Francisco Bay levels in this area will rise between 3.5 feet and 12 feet.

Compounding the issue, findings from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography indicate that Marinship is actively subsiding. As the region's soggy land and sediment compact by as much as 4 feet by 2100, rising seas and sinking land create a severe double whammy.

Protecting structures

What you can do:

Marinship is a Bohemian community in Sausalito.

Property owners are experimenting with varied defenses to protect their structures:

Sandbag Barriers: A 75-foot row consisting of 200 sandbags provides one of the more affordable solutions, successfully sheltering a large light-industrial facility and its numerous commercial tenants from incoming water.

Seawalls and Sump Pumps: At a six-unit residential building, a 14-inch seawall completely encircles the property. A pipe connected to an internal pump channels out any invading water, resulting in minimal damage compared to past events.

While seawalls offer a more permanent solution that can be raised over time, construction costs range up to $800 per linear foot—translating to $30,000 to $60,000 for an average residential project.

Bohemian community

What they're saying:

Beyond financial constraints, community members voice concern over preserving the area's cultural identity. Residents strongly advocate for keeping the neighborhood's Bohemian and eclectic character intact, rather than letting it be replaced by aggressive redevelopment.

"I think to the extent we can preserve and protect what's here, but not using that as an excuse, make a play for some other sort of development," said Marinship resident Jeff Gossett. "Nobody wants that."

Mardi Brayton, a working artist in Marinship, agreed that locals want to avoid over-development, while noting that demographic shifts are already occurring.

"I think a lot of money has moved into the area, and they just have a different sense of design, a different sense of what they want from community," Brayton said.