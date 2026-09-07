20-year-old man arrested in stabbing death of his dad in East Bay home

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The Brief A 20-year-old man was arrested, accused of fatally stabbing his father. It happened in Castro Valley over the weekend. Sheriff's officials said the stabbing happened after the suspect stepped in during a physical altercation between his parents.



A 20-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of his father in Castro Valley.

What we know:

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, around 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Parsons Avenue.

The call came in as a family disturbance, and first responders were told it involved an injured person.

Deputies and paramedics arrived at the home, where they found a 51-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, according to deputies.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Husband, wife involved in fight: deputies

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and his wife were involved in a physical altercation inside the residence," according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the son heard his mother in distress and stepped in to intervene.

What they're saying:

"During the incident, the son obtained an edged weapon from inside the residence and stabbed his father," investigators said.

Son arrested

The son was arrested on a murder charge.

What we don't know:

There's no word on injuries to the mother or son.

Sheriff’s officials said the case was an ongoing, active investigation and said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

SEE ALSO: 2 people stabbed multiple times in Sunnyvale

"There is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community," investigators noted.

The Source Information for this story came from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office's Public Information Officer Sgt. Roberto Morales.



