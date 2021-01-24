Richmond man arrested for stealing catalytic converters, driving stolen truck

article

A 32-year-old Richmond man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and driving a stolen truck, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies at the Windsor Police Department were alerted by a burglary alarm activation about 6:25 p.m. at the Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard at burglary alarm activation and detained a Chevrolet pickup truck leaving the area.

The truck, which had been reported stolen, had four catalytic converters in the bed, officials said.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vega of Richmond was arrested for possession of a stolen truck and grand theft and booked into the Sonoma County jail, where he was later issued a citation and released.