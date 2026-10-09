Richmond man sentenced to 169 years for raping 2 women

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The Brief Mark Hinton, of Richmond, was sentenced to 169 years in prison for attacking and raping two women while on parole. Prosecutors said Hinton beat, strangled and sexually assaulted a woman at a Concord motel in September 2022. In December 2022, Hinton beat and raped a woman experiencing homelessness.



A Richmond man was sentenced to 169 years in prison for beating and raping two women while he was on parole for an earlier rape, prosecutors announced Friday.

Mark Hinton was convicted on 11 counts by a jury in September 2025. His sentencing was delayed until Oct. 2 after he changed attorneys, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

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Concord motel attack

The backstory:

Evidence presented at trial showed Hinton cut off his electronic monitoring device in September 2022 before going to a Concord motel armed with knives.

Hinton was meeting a woman he knew who was staying at the motel with acquaintances. Prosecutors said he forced her into another room, where he beat, strangled and sexually assaulted her.

Second attack

Dig deeper:

In December 2022, Hinton beat, raped and threatened a woman who was homeless and believed the two were in a relationship, prosecutors said.

Hinton was on parole at the time for a 2011 rape conviction. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for that case.