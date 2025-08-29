Richmond media students to report from the sidelines at Oakland Roots game

The Brief Summit Tamalpais students will join professional journalists on the sidelines at the Coliseum for Saturday's Oakland Roots game. Media students have been preparing by learning manual camera settings and practicing open-ended interview techniques. Oakland Roots welcoming hundreds of students to Back to School Night for free.



A student-led media team from Richmond is getting the chance to be on the sidelines as sports reporters and photographers for the Oakland Roots game on Saturday.

The media students at Summit Tamalpais, a middle and high school charter, will also take part in the post-game press conference and get real-world experience.

Teachers and staff here said the students have been preparing for weeks for their first-ever live sporting event.

Learning from professional journalists

Gregory Brookins Hinton, the school’s dean of culture and instruction, said as sports teams in the East Bay are dwindling, "this will be an opportunity to document history."

The school is bringing 10 students to the sidelines at the Coliseum, gathering photos, sports reporting, and taking part in a press conference for the Oakland Roots.

Brookins Hinton, affectionately known as Mr. B to his students, said, "I think it’s an opportunity for young people to work alongside journalists who do this full time."

The students have been learning manual camera settings, practicing their on-camera skills, and rehearsing open-ended interview techniques, before they get up close and personal with some of the players.

Fans move from the stands to the sidelines

What they're saying:

For Ericson Alarcon Gomez, a 9th grader at Summit Tam, this is a dream come true. He said he plays for the Richmond Rattles and aspires to be a professional soccer player one day.

If that doesn’t happen, Alarcon Gomez said his backup plan is to be a photographer, which is the role he’ll take on Saturday from the sidelines.

"Being there, in front of the players, or behind them. It’s crazy to think about. You’re so close to them," he said.

The Roots said this is part of Back to School Night, when there will be free admission for students from OUSD and select schools.

More than 100 students and staff from Summit Tam will be in the stands at the game.

Tam TV growing creative skills of students

The backstory:

The school’s program Tam TV first started during the pandemic as a way to connect students from home.

"A lot of kids are very passionate about media," said Mr. B.

Now, the club provides students the chance to explore their creativity as hosts camera operators, video editors, script writers, and directors.

Even the Tam TV logo was designed by 9th grader Juan Penate.

There’s something for everyone.

"I love DJing," said Kiren Herron, a 9th grader. "I DJ for dances, school events. I DJed for the middle school graduation."

"It can really help kids be more social, meet people," said Victoria Diaz Lopez, who said the skills she learned at school helped her enhance her mother’s small business because she runs her social media.

It also helps the students develop real world experience and build their resumes and portfolios.

What's next:

Saturday’s Roots game is at the Coliseum at 7 p.m.

The Roots are also welcoming the Claremont High School cheerleaders to perform and a special drone show for the students.

What you can do:

Summit Tam's media team is selling t-shirts as part of a fundraiser to enhance the student-run studio with new gear and hopefully do more live events like this.