Richmond police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

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The Brief Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday to the 200 block of West Nevin Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired and a victim down at the scene. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene and provided him with aid, but he died of his injuries. Officers were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody later that same night, and they were booked into jail on suspicion of murder.



A man was shot and killed in Richmond on Friday night, and authorities are investigating his death.

What we know:

Richmond Police Department officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday to the 200 block of West Nevin Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired and a victim down at the scene, according to a department statement.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene and provided him with aid, but he died of his injuries.

His name was not released.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers quickly identified a possible suspect and associated vehicle," the RPD said. "Investigators utilized [Flock] technology to track the suspect vehicle as it traveled out of Richmond and into Concord."

The arrest:

Concord Police Department officers were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody later that same night, and they were booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

The RPD said detectives are still working to determine a motive in the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department’s Investigations Bureau at 510-621-1288.