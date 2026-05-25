Backstreet Boys close out BottleRock Napa before packed festival crowd

The Brief Backstreet Boys and Ludacris wrapped up the sold-out weekend with packed shows. Festival organizers say more than 120,000 people attended BottleRock, bringing a major economic boost to Napa businesses and hotels. Fans traveled from around the Bay Area and around the world for performances, celebrity appearances and the festival’s popular food and wine options.



BottleRock Napa Valley wrapped up Sunday night with packed crowds, major performances, and a festival finale led by the Backstreet Boys.

The iconic pop group closed out the sold-out three-day festival with a high-energy performance that turned the festival grounds into a massive party.

Fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder near the main stage, singing along to hits spanning decades as the group delivered one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend.

"Of course, Backstreet Boys, we even got the sweatshirt and we're [wearing] all white," said Sally Yu of San Francisco, pointing to her coordinated outfit as she talked about the group she was most excited to see perform.

Some fans traveled thousands of miles just for the performance.

"I flew like 12 hours flight from Manila to San Francisco just to see BottleRock, I want to watch Backstreet Boys," said Joey Gian of the Philippines. "It's really worth it."

Ludacris drew another massive crowd on a separate stage, delivering a high-energy headlining set that kept fans dancing and rapping along.

Festival organizers estimate more than 120,000 people attended BottleRock over three days, transforming downtown Napa into a vibrant festival destination filled with music, food and wine.

"This is my first time here and it's been amazing. Full of vibrance, music, community and just great food, great people, great vibes," said Vanessa Dorismond of Napa.

Food and culinary attractions draw big crowds

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Beyond the music, many festivalgoers used BottleRock as an opportunity to try new restaurants and dishes for the first time.

Long lines formed throughout the weekend at some of the festival’s most popular food booths, including Carabao, known for its pork lumpias.

"Carabao - it's Filipino American fusion food, based here in Napa. Everything from there is just heavenly," said Jeff Shen of San Francisco.

Carabao said they nearly sold out of every item by early afternoon on Sunday.

"It's been mindblowing - to be the first Filipino restaurant in Napa, to be our first time here at BottleRock, to sell out three days in a row has been incredible," said Eric Gonzales, co-owner of Carabao.

Before taking the main stage Sunday night, the Backstreet Boys and Vanessa Hudgens also made an appearance on BottleRock’s Culinary Stage, one of the festival’s signature attractions featuring celebrity chefs, athletes and entertainers.

"I love seeing people thriving, and seeing the energy consistently going," said Laura Morales of Healdsburg.

City leaders say BottleRock continues to provide a major economic boost for Napa, supporting local hotels, restaurants and small businesses. Last year, the festival generated more than $40 million in revenue, helping fund city services and public safety throughout the year.