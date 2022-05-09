Richmond police motorcycle totaled by suspected drunk driver

Richmond police said a suspected drunk driver crashed and totaled an officer's motorcycle Saturday night.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop, when his motorcycle was slammed by the DUI driver traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said he was not on his motorcycle, and was unharmed.

Police said the breathalyzer test showed the driver registered more than three times the legal limit.

ALSO: Drunk driver slams into Alameda County deputy: 'Thankful nobody died'

"We are extremely grateful that no one was killed," the Richmond Police Department said. "We hope this incident serves as a reminder to our community, if you choose to consume alcoholic beverages, please plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and don’t drink and drive!"

The intoxicated driver had a felony DUI warrant for his arrest, and was also on probation for DUI, according to officials.

Advertisement

ALSO: Livermore police arrest teen after shooting death of 15-year-old Richmond girl