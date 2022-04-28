Livermore police arrest teen after shooting death of 15-year-old Richmond girl

article

Livermore police on Thursday said they have arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Richmond girl earlier this month.

Police would not ID the girl, who was found dead on April 15 on Meritage Common and Collier Canyon Road in Livermore.

Neither did they identify the suspect, as he is a juvenile. But police did say they took him into custody at the Super 8 Motel on Foothill Boulevard in Hayward and booked him at Alameda County Juvenile Hall on a murder charge.

Police said the girl and the 17-year-old knew each other, but they did not elaborate.

Police also arrested Tomika Cremer on Wednesday night during a traffic stop on North Canyons Parkway at Collier Canyon Road, not far from the murder scene. Officers said she is an "accessory after the fact." Police said that Cremer allegedly helped the 17-year-old, whom she is related to, knowing that he was wanted for the 15-year-old girl's death.

In checking social media, there were a number of condolence posts involving a person named Destiny. No one responded for comment.

Including this homicide, there have been 18 homicides in Livermore since 2006; about one a year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 925-371-4790.