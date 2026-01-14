Richmond Police respond to video of officers tasing dog amid suspect pursuit

The Brief A dog was tasered by Richmond police. The incident is captured in a video that went viral. Officers were pursuing the dog's owner, who was wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash. Police are defending their actions, saying they didn't want to hurt the dog, but that the suspect was using the dog to hold police at bay.



A viral video showing Richmond police using a taser on a dog during an arrest is drawing criticism online, but police say officers had no other safe option in a dangerous situation.

Officers use Taser on dog

What we know:

The incident happened Monday as officers pursued the dog’s owner, wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Police said the nearly 20-minute pursuit ended after the suspect repeatedly refused commands to surrender while his dog acted aggressively.

"If you listen to the video, you can hear officers pleading with him to secure the dog. They didn’t want to hurt it," said Lt. Donald Patchin of the Richmond Police Department.

The video shows officers tasing the dog while trying to arrest the owner, prompting questions from viewers about whether the action was necessary.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Cody Odom. He was located near 25th Street and Nevin Avenue, where body camera footage shows the confrontation.

"He was basically using the dog to hold officers at bay," said Patchin. "The individual was apparently under the influence of either alcohol and or drugs to the point that he was stumbling around and the dog was actually causing him to fall to the ground. That’s how inebriated he was."

A service animal

Police said the dog was identified as a service animal and stressed that officers tried to avoid harming it.

"We’re people. We have pets too. We really didn’t want to hurt the dog," said Patchin.

Police said the taser was chosen as a non-lethal option over more dangerous alternatives.

"When you’re dealing with an aggressive, lunging dog, it can be the difference between getting bit or not," said Patchin. "It was the safest non-lethal weapon available."

Police criticized

Some residents remain critical.

"I get that it was tough," said Terrell Walton of Richmond. "But they maybe should have waited for animal control."

Police said animal control was called immediately but was on another prolonged call and could not respond in time.

"Our hands were tied, and we were forced to take action," said Patchin.

The dog was taken to Contra Costa Animal Services, treated and later released back to its owner. Police said it is doing fine and suffered no lasting injuries.

Odom is facing multiple charges, including DUI and hit-and-run.