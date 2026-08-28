Richmond police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 81-year-old man
RICHMOND, Calif. - An 81-year-old man died following a hit-and-run crash in Richmond on Sunday night, leaving his family and neighbors searching for answers and calling for justice.
Victim killed just before birthday
The backstory:
Rafael Delgado was walking near the crosswalk at 23rd Street and Hellings Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the driver failed to stop and continued driving away from the scene.
Delgado would have celebrated his 82nd birthday on Sept. 1.
Delgado, a retired sheet metal worker who lived in Richmond for six decades, was walking between two local restaurants where he was a regular customer.
His daughter, Lucia Delgado, said he was active, healthy, and frequently sang at local establishments, using his music to connect with the community.
Richmond police review video evidence
What we know:
Traffic investigators with the Richmond Police Department are leading the investigation. While authorities have not publicly released a description of the suspect vehicle, officials confirmed they are pursuing leads and reviewing video evidence collected from the area.
Friends and family members have established a memorial at the intersection where the collision occurred. Jose Sanchez, a friend of 25 years who owns a nearby car sales lot, described Delgado as a well-loved presence in the neighborhood who walked regularly throughout the community.
Family demands accountability in Richmond
What they're saying:
Delgado's family is appealing to the public and urging the driver involved to come forward. Lucia Delgado shared the deep grief her family is experiencing following the sudden loss of her father.
"What justice means for me is for them to understand the magnitude and severity of what they did," Lucia Delgado said. "We just want that person to be accountable, face their destiny. My dad had to face his that day—too soon."
The family plans to hold a public vigil at the crash site on Friday and has invited members of the community to join them in honoring his memory.
The Source: Information for this story came from an interview with Lucia Delgado and the Richmond Police Department.