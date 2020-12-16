Richmond police seeking witnesses of broad daylight homicide shooting

article

Richmond police investigating a homicide are looking for witnesses of a broad daylight shooting on Wednesday.

ShotSpotter activity was detected at the 300 block of 25th Street at Macdonald Avenue at 12:47 p.m. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Danny Ray Mitchell, 60, a Richmond resident.

The police department's homicide unit is investigating.

Police have noted this is a busy commercial area, normally bustling with pedestrians and motorists. They believe there are witnesses that they have not yet spoken with and are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Homicide Detective Mike Sagan at (510) 620-6622, email at msagan@richmondpd.net or they can contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS (8177).