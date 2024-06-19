Richmond shooting: 3 killed including pregnant woman

Three people were killed in Richmond shootings in less than 10 hours.

The first shooting was reported Tuesday before 5 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Richmond’s Iron Triangle area.

Four people were shot; two died, police said.

The Bay Area News Group reported that the victims were a man and a pregnant woman in her early 20s.

Around midnight, another person was shot in North Richmond, not far from the first shooting. That person died at the hospital.

Police have yet to make public whether these shootings were connected.