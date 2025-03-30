Expand / Collapse search

Resident killed in San Jose mobile home fire

Published  March 30, 2025 3:34pm PDT
San Jose
    • A person was killed when a mobile home caught fire in San Jose Saturday
    • It's unclear what caused the fire at this time

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A mobile home fire in San Jose turned deadly after a resident died from their injuries Saturday night, officials said. 

San Jose firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Oakland Road around 9:25 p.m. over reports of a mobile home on fire. Neighboring units were evacuated while crews battled the blaze. 

The fire did not spread to other units and was knocked down around 9:50 p.m., officials said.

Officials said they confirmed a person died in the fire. Another resident of the home was accounted for. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the other occupant was rescued from the mobile home or if they weren't inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials did not identify the victim.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: San Jose Fire Department

