Double Richmond shooting at apartment leaves 1 dead

Richmond police on Monday morning were investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex near the Hilltop neighborhood that left one of the victims dead.

Police spokesperson Lynnelle Sanchez said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police were called out to the Bella Vista apartments off Richmond Parkway around midnight.

Video from the scene showed medics loading a person onto a helicopter and a second person being loaded into an ambulance.

No one has been arrested, Sanchez said.

She added that this shooting doesn't appear to be connected to the other homicides in Richmond on June 18 and 19.