Richmond shootings: Gun violence claims 2 lives, leaves a 65-year-old injured

Gun violence claimed two lives and injured a third person in Richmond on Monday.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Fifth Street and MacDonald Avenue in the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood. Investigators said a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police said a 65-year-old man was also injured in the shooting and was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries. He was reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

KTVU’s SkyFOX helicopter was overhead as police were on scene and captured video of dozens of evidence markers for bullet shell casings. At least 40 rounds were fired, according to Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.

Richmond police said at least 40 rounds were shot in a drive-by shooting that killed a 30-year-old man and injured a 65-year-old on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Investigators were following up on leads, but there were no arrests at this time, Pomeroy said.

About an hour-and-a-half later, officers were called to another shooting a short distance away in the 2400 block of MacDonald Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Emergency crews took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Pomeroy said.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was shot in a confrontation that began as an argument between him and another person. There was no word of an arrest.

As of Tuesday morning, Contra Costa County coroner's officials had not released the names of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.

Monday’s killings marked the 16th and 17th homicides of the year in Richmond.

There were a total of 18 killings in the city in all of 2021.

