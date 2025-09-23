Richmond UPS employee crushed to death by packages

article

A UPS employee in Richmond died on Sunday after they were crushed while loading packages into a trailer.

Richmond Police Department officers were sent just after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday to the UPS warehouse located off Atlas Road and Oakmont Drive on reports of an industrial accident, according to a department statement.

At the scene, police learned that an employee was loading packages inside a trailer alone "when several packages fell onto them." A co-worker later found the employee injured and called emergency services to the warehouse.

The employee died of their injuries at the scene. Their name was not released.

The RPD said the death is being investigated as "an industrial incident." No further details were released.