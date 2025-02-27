Fuel spills and metal beams on Bay Area freeways Thursday morning made for a "ridiculous day," KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda said.

A jack-knifed big rig spilled 160 gallons of fuel on southbound Highway 101 in South San Francisco, which affected anyone trying to get to the San Francisco International Airport.

Plus, the 5 a.m. crash involved the 18-wheeler truck knocking into a fence of overhead power lines, which delayed Caltrain service.

CHP Officer Mark Andrews said Caltrans crews were able to prevent the diesel from getting into the bay.

The rig was cleared by 8:30 a.m. and crews were out repairing damage to the bridge railing.

Meanwhile, up in Alameda County, metal beams on Interstate 680 caused a Sig-Alert in Sunol.