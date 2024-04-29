Rite Aid closing 3 Bay Area stores amid national downsizing

Three Rite Aid stores in the Bay Area are among the dozen locations closing across the state.

The drugstore chain confirmed that it plans to close the Rite Aid location on San Jose's South White Road, the store on Decoto Road in Union City, and its only store in Novato.

The store closures are part of Rite Aid's larger plan to shutter 53 locations nationwide.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2013 tied to decreasing sales and lawsuits related to opioids.

"In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance," the company said in a statement to KTVU.

Rite Aid has not confirmed any additional store closures as part of the company's financial restructuring process.