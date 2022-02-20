Road rage at Richmond McDonald's drive-through allegedly leads to assault

Richmond police said Friday they are trying to track down a suspect in a road rage case that led to an assault.

In a video taken by the victim, the unidentified suspect is seen belting out an expletive-filled rant in the McDonald's parking lot at Macdonald Avenue and 23rd Street around noon on Feb 5.

The screaming woman, wearing what looks like hospital scrubs, allegedly accused the victim of cutting her off in the drive-through.

The suspect's rage intensified, and she started throwing objects, including a water bottle, at the other vehicle, as a frightened mother continued recording with her three and five-year-old sons.

"They were so scared," said the woman, who only wanted to giver her first name of Amaro. "I was terrified, for my children, for myself."

The incident escalated from there.

The suspect, who police say had an older male passenger, gets back in her car and does the unexpected, ramming into the victim's van.

After stopping the camera, Amaro says she got out to prevent the suspect from taking off and stepped in front of the other vehicle because the driver appeared to be ready to flee.

"The suspect decides to accelerate, strikes our victim with the front bumper," said Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy with the Richmond Police Department.

"I was able to hold on to the hood of her car and she drove off with me out of the McDonald's," said Amaro.

"Just before she got to 23rd Street the suspect hard-braked the vehicle which caused the victim to fall off the hood," said Sgt. Pomeroy.

"As I was trying to get up and get my balance back on my feet, she got out of her vehicle and started punching me multiple times," said Amaro. "I counted six times in my face, but it could have been more."

Police said the suspect does not own the Honda used in the assault. They tracked down the car and owner, who is not cooperating with the investigation.

So, police are hoping the public will help identify this suspect, who faces serious charges.

"We are investigating this as an assault with a deadly weapon because her vehicle was used specifically as a weapon to ram the other vehicle," said Sgt. Pomeroy.

Amaro says she’s physically ok, but she and her boys are traumatized by what happened in the parking lot, adding she feels like she’ll be in constant panic mode until the enraged woman is caught.

"Just the thought of me running into her again is terrifying."

Amaro says McDonald's was considered a rare treat for her boys, but now they’re afraid to go back. She said they are having nightmares about the incident.

Richmond Police said they urge anyone with information in the case to contact their investigation team immediately.