Alexis Gabe: Non-profit to help organize search for missing 24-year-old

It's been more than three weeks since 24-year-old Alexis Gabe went missing near Antioch. Her family says there have been no big leads in her case, but police continue to reassure the community that the disappearance is their number one priority.

Gabe didn't come home on Jan. 26. She was reported missing the next day, and her family found her car with the keys in the ignition, abandoned on a dead end street in Oakley. They said Gabe has no connection to that street, and there hasn't been much new information in the investigation since then.

So next week the Klaas Kids Foundation will come to the Bay Area to help organize and train volunteers to search for Alexis. The non-profit was formed after the abduction of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in Petaluma in 1994. The case led to one of the largest manhunts in U.S. history.

Alexis' brother, Gwyn Marqus Gabe, and his girlfriend, Morgan Strenfel, have been leading the efforts to find Alexis.

"Emotions are definitely coming out a lot more. My parents are still not doing so well," said Gwyn Marqus Gabe. "I know my mom has a hard time sitting and waiting. She can’t really do that, so sometimes she just goes on drives looking."

As soon as Alexis didn't come home, Gwyn and Morgan hit the ground running, with a team making flyers and searching the area. There was also a vigil and march earlier this month.

But now, they aren't seeing as much turnout at flyer distributions and efforts are slowing down.

"We’re just looking for answers, just waiting. It’s getting harder," said Gwyn Marqus Gabe.

On Feb. 1, police searched Alexis' boyfriend's house. Her family said she was last seen there, but so far police haven't given the family any results from that search.

"We want to respect the investigation, we don’t want to step on toes, we don’t want to interfere in any way. But like what can we do? Because we can’t do nothing," said Strenfel.

The search led by the Klaas Kids Foundation could help bring the case even further, built to compliment the police investigation.

"In our opinion they at least lead to finding something, right? There are always clues, sometimes they’re just intangible clues. They’re not necessarily the ones that we were wanting, but it does give law enforcement a better picture of where a subject is not," said Brad Dennis, president of Klaas Kids Foundation.

Dennis said they will also train Alexis' family and friends to keep looking.

"At the end of this, we want them to be able to have all the skill sets to be able to continue to do this," said Dennis.

Gwyn and Morgan have successfully gotten the word out about Alexis' disappearance over social media. They continue to update the Facebook page Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home, which has more than 6,000 members from across the country.

But now they need people to show up to help look for Alexis.

"There’s still like engagement and stuff like that, which is awesome, but we really want to see people come out and help us with the searches next weekend. The more people we have the better," said Strenfel.

If you'd like to volunteer for the search on February 26-27, keep an eye on the Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home Facebook page. In the next few days, there will be a link posted where volunteers can register online.

Advertisement

Volunteers must be 18 or older and have a government ID.