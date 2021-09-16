Expand / Collapse search

'Road rage' shooting near Caldecott Tunnel causes nightmare traffic backup

By KTVU staff
Orinda
The Thursday evening commute is off to a bad start for drivers going through the Caldecott Tunnel.

ORINDA, Calif. - A shooting between two vehicles on eastbound Highway 24, west of the Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda, led to massive traffic delays, officials said on Thursday. 

California Highway Patrol is investigating the apparent road rage incident that occurred at around 3:39 p.m. CHP said responding officers located the victim stopped on the right shoulder. "The victim vehicle sustained multiple bullet strikes," they said.

There were no reported injuries.  

The right bore of the Caldecott Tunnel was closed at 3:44 p.m. Traffic was at a standstill, affecting both highways 24 and 13, before it began moving through the tunnel again when lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.

Traffic backup at the Caldecott Tunnel. 

A KTVU photographer in the area said he heard as many as five gunshots. 

KTVU Traffic reporter Sal Castaneda advised one way around for evening commuters is to try I-580 because it's relatively clear from Dublin headed north to Walnut Creek. 

See real-time conditions with KTVU's Traffic Map

Traffic backup at the Caldecott Tunnel. 