Robbers take shots of tequila after ransacking popular SF LGBTQ club 'Oasis'

Popular LGBTQ nightclub, Oasis, is bouncing back after being ransacked by robbers last week in San Francisco's SoMa District. Surveillance video captured the suspects breaking in, before holding the club's cleaning crew at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

"[They] threw our cleaning crew to the ground, were demanding where the money was," said Oasis facilities manager, Will Kardas. "That’s something you see in the movies."

The break-in triggered an alarm that remotely alerted the club’s management team. Kardas said he immediately called San Francisco police, who told him officers were already on the way. But by that point, the suspects were already inside. Unable to figure out where the club kept its money, Kardas said the suspects took the crew's wallets and phones, before helping themselves to three bottles of expensive tequila. Before taking off, Kardas said the group headed to the roof and took shots with Red Bull.

When the bar's owners posted to social media about the incident, they said they were grateful everyone was unharmed and that more damage wasn't done to their crew and to the venue.

The damage left behind was extensive.

Oasis SF



"I mean every door, they checked every door, and you know we’ve slowly tried to piece things back together, change locks, change knobs," said Kardas.

The club, according to Kardas, is just the latest bar to be targeted in the neighborhood.

"To me, there’s just not enough police, there’s not enough, just patrols and everything," said Kardas.

A GoFundMe set up by the community to help the club pay for damages and for the crew who was robbed has raised a little more than $25,000.

"It’s horrible when something like this happens, but it’s great to see the outpouring of support and love," said Kardas.

San Francisco police are continuing to search for the suspects involved in the robbery.