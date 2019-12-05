Robbery suspect crashes into Hayward police patrol vehicle

Hayward police confirm a patrol vehicle was struck by a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Tennyson Rd & Mission Blvd.

According to a police spokesperson, at least one suspect was in the stolen vehicle and was wanted by police in connection to a robbery. The suspect was evading officers at the time of the crash, however police say this was not a chase.

Hayward police say they can't release any further information due to an active investigation.

Earlier in the evening as SkyFOX was overhead the scene, a police spokesperson could not confirm an officer was involved in a crash, and advised to call back tomorrow.