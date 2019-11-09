Expand / Collapse search

Robert Townsend talks about 'Living the Shuffle'

(KTVU) -- Entertainer Robert Townsend is in the Bay Area for a one-man show.

The actor, director and writer, had the breakout hit back in 1987, 'Hollywood Shuffle.'

Critics praised it, and called the film, a satirical take on African American stereotypes in the world of Hollywood.

More than 30 years later, he is performing a one-man show, titled 'Living the Shuffle' at the Marsh Arts Center in Berkeley.

Townsend dropped by the KTVU studios Saturday morning, and talked to Frank Mallicoat about his career, and legacy project.
 

