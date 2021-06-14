Rodeo: Firefighter training, controlled burn scheduled for several days this month

article

Fire crews from multiple agencies will be participating in live-fire training exercises in Rodeo for several days starting Monday.

The training involves setting controlled fires and putting them out in a large open space west of Interstate 80, south of Willow Road and north of Cummings Skyway.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Rodeo-Hercules Fire, Cal Fire and Phillips 66 crews will participate in the training that will start daily at 9 a.m. and end at noon.

The exercises will run from Monday to Friday this week and from June 21 to June 25, according to Con Fire officials.

People living in or passing through Crockett, Hercules and Rodeo may notice smoke but are asked not to call 911, Con Fire officials said.











