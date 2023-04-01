Rohnert Park: 2 arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism in January condo fire

Two San Francisco residents have been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that displaced at least one person and caused an estimated $200,000 of damage to a Rohnert Park condominium in January, police said.

Danesha Morales, 26, and Breanna Lewis, 36, both of San Francisco, were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, burglary and felony vandalism, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Morales was arrested March 2 and Lewis was arrested Friday in connection with the fire that raged in the 1000 block of Golf Course Drive January 9, the department said.

The case began with a 911 call around 1 a.m. regarding a fire in the 1000 Block of Golf Course Drive, according to the department. The resident had come home to discover the smell of smoke.

Due to what police deemed suspicious circumstances, the case was assigned to an arson investigator on the department's community-oriented problem-solving team. According to the department of public safety, the investigation determined that the victim's condominium had been vandalized and the fire had been intentionally set.

After two months, the investigating officers identified two suspects who allegedly conspired to damage the victim's residence and set it on fire. Morales and Lewis were arrested on two separate dates and booked on suspicion of the offenses.

The department said one resident of the building is still displaced as a result of the fire.