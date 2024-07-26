A youth baseball league in the North Bay is struggling to recover after its concession stand was destroyed by vandals.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, vandals broke in and set the concession stand on fire at Benicia Park. The stand is operated by the Rohnert Park Cal Ripken Baseball League.

League President David Langdale said the suspects stole food and drinks, and broke into a nearby storage unit, taking a generator.

"The biggest effect is on our youth," Langdale said. The fire destroyed appliances, including a newly purchased refrigerator that cost $10,000.

The "snack shack" is a substantial revenue stream for the league, bringing in up to $1,500 a game, with 60% to 70% of profits going toward the league.

Langdale said this was the first fire, but the third break-in since April.

Thieves have also vandalized the league's other storage units and bathrooms, spray-painting them with graffiti.

The league serves 475 players ages 4 to 12. Twelve-year-old pitcher Lucas Hogerton saw the destruction for the first time on Thursday.

"I don't know why someone would do this, especially to kids," Lucas said.

He said the league and the sport of baseball are important to him.

"It teaches us sportsmanship and being respectful," he said.

"Seeing their faces and the looks on their eyes when they came by and saw this. That's who it affects," said Langdale of the youth baseball players.

Langdale estimated the losses to exceed $75,000.

He plans to meet with the mayor next week to discuss rebuilding the snack shack as the city owns the building.

Police have gathered evidence and are examining surveillance footage.

The league has launched an online fundraiser to help with bringing the snack shack back. To donate, click here.

