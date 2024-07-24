Rohnert Park youth baseball snack bar vandalized, $75K in damages left behind

A snack bar belonging to a youth baseball team was raided and then set on fire Monday night, leaving behind $75,000 in losses and damages, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police arrived in the area after a caller reported smoke billowing out of the snack bar located on Bernice Avenue around 11 p.m. Fire personnel were called to the scene where they found an active fire.

Staff with the Cal Ripken Baseball League arrived shortly after, and that's when they noticed several locks had been cut off. The staff say hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen and the team's electronics were damaged in the fire.

Police say the fire suppression efforts left the snack bar with an estimated loss of $75,000.

The fire is now under investigation for arson. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rohnert Park police at (707) 584-2600. Anonymous tips can be shared at crimetips@rpcity.org or by calling 707-584-COPS (2677).