Rolling Stones to return to the Bay Area as part of new 'Hackney Diamonds' tour

The Rolling Stones are coming to the Bay Area. The Rock and Roll-Hall-of-Famers on Tuesday announced they’re "hitting the road again," as the band released tour dates and stops across North America next year.

The Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds was set to kick off on April 28 in Houston with the final stop in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium on July 17.

"The news you have all been waiting for," the band said to fans on social media, as it released information about its AARP-sponsored tour.

Prior to playing at Levi’s, 80-year-old frontman Mick Jagger and crew planned to be in Los Angeles at So-Fi Stadium on July 10.

In all, the Stones will perform in 16 cities in the U.S. as well as in Vancouver, Canada to promote their Grammy-nominated album "Hackney Diamonds."

The album, which was released last month, was the Stones' first studio album of original material since 2005 when the English rock band came out with "A Bigger Bang."

The legendary band last performed at Levi's in 2019 as part of the North American leg of its "No Filter" tour.

Access to presale tickets for the "Hackney Diamonds" tour was set for next week on Nov. 29. Fans can sign up here.

General ticket sales open on Dec. 1.



