Fugitive captured 31 years after escaping FCI Dublin

A fugitive who spent more than three decades on the run after escaping a federal prison in Dublin has been captured, authorities said.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Cruz Moya said Ronald Keith Harvey, 79, was arrested last Thursday in Nevada County.

Harvey escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on Jan. 21, 1994, when he was around 48 years old. A manhunt began shortly after.

Serving time for marijuana conviction

What we know:

He had been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for manufacturing marijuana plants and was ordered to serve his time at FCI Dublin, Moya said.

"After evading capture for over 31 years, Harvey was located and taken into custody without incident," the U.S. Marshals Service Northern California said in a statement. "He was transported and booked into the Nevada County Jail."

Harvey was arrested about 150 miles from where he had escaped.

Featured article

FCI Dublin

What we know:

The Bureau of Prison shuttered FCI Dublin, which was later turned into a women's minimum-security prison, in 2024 after rampant staff-on-inmate sexual abuse was uncovered.