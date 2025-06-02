Roots coaches ousted three months into the season

article

The Brief The team fired head coach Gavin Glinton and Assistant Coach Jesse Cormier barely three months into the 2025 season. Glinton had been with the team since 2022, and head coach since last fall. The team has won only three of its 14 matches since the season started on March 8



Just shy of three months after the season kick-off, the Oakland Roots has parted ways with team leadership. Head coach Gavin Glinton and assistant coach Jesse Cormier were fired from their positions on Monday.

In a statement posted to the team's website, Roots president Lindsay Barenz said the team's performance so far this season had failed to live up to expecations.

"The start to the season on the field has not matched the momentum we've built off the field," Barenz said in a statement. "Our expectations for on-field performance are much higher than where we currently stand. We strongly believe in the group of players we've assembled, and we're confident in their ability to compete in the (United Soccer League) Championship. We remain committed to working tirelessly to deliver a sporting product that our fans and community can be proud of.

Wins and losses

Timeline:

Of the 14 matches the team has played since the season opener on March 8, the Roots have lost 10 and tied one.

The team made headlines before the season started for recruiting 32-year-old Mexican International winger Jurgen Damm, a 4x Liga MX champion. The team also drew attention for moving into the Oakland Coliseum, which had been vacated by the A's late last year.

Win or lose, the team has been garnering support locally.

The Roots March 22 home season opener against San Antonio FC set attendance records — the club sold over 26,000 tickets for the match.

Short tenure

The backstory:

Glinton has led the team since April 2024, when he was interim head coach upon the dismissal of then-head coach Noah Delgado. In November of that year, he was promoted to the official head coach.

Assistant coach Jesse Cormier joined the team in January of this year.

The statement from the Roots thanked Glinton and Cormier for their contributions to the club and said a new head coach will be announced "soon."