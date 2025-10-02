Ross Dress for Less to Expand in the Martinez Area

article

Today, Ross Stores, Inc., operator of the largest off-price retail chain in the United States, announced that a new Ross Dress for Less Martinez store will open on October 11th as part of a broader wave of new stores opening nationwide.

The new store will be located at 1165 Arnold Dr., Martinez, CA 94553. In support of the grand opening, the Company will also make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley - Martinez Clubhouse.

"We're proud to grow our footprint in the San Francisco East Bay Area and bring even more value to local shoppers," said Richard Lietz, Executive Vice President, Property Development. "Our team is excited to deliver unbeatable deals and a wide selection of quality, branded merchandise to the community."

The Company said that the new location will provide customers more opportunities to find great deals on an ever-changing assortment of apparel and home goods, and is expected to create on average 55-60 jobs, consisting of both full- and part-time employees.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2024 revenues of $21.1 billion.

The Company operated Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,873 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico as of August 2, 2025.

Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

The Company also operated 360 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states as of August 2, 2025 that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.



