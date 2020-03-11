Roundup of Bay Area events altered, canceled due to coronavirus threat

Several events around the Bay Area have been impacted by the growing threat posed by the new coronavirus.

- San Jose Sharks games at SAP Center on March 19 vs. Montreal; March 21 vs. Boston; and March 29 vs. Arizona 1, and the 29 closed to the general public.

- Cal Athletics home events limited to essential personnel through March 29. Only student-athletes, coaches, sports medicine staff, game officials, operational and administrative staff, and credentialed media allowed.

- Productions at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres (Hamilton and The Last Ship) canceled through Wednesday, March 25.

- Warriors home game vs. Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12. No fans allowed.

- Giants vs. A's Exhibition game on March 24 canceled. It could be relocated.

- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City game on March 24 postponed.

Advertisement

- Tame Impala at Chase Center on March 13 postponed.

- Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs on March 14 moved to Santa Cruz.

- Post Malone at Chase Center on March 19 canceled or postponed (TBD).

- Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed) on March 21 postponed.

This list will be updated as new information comes into the newsroom.