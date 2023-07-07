Ruby Princess passengers stuck after cruise ship smacks into Pier 27

A cruise ship that has been docked in San Francisco after it smacked into Pier 27, is set to depart on Friday pending clearance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

A spokesperson with Princess Cruises told KTVU on Friday they are waiting authorization for the Ruby Princess cruise ship to set sail.

"We expect to receive an estimated departure time from San Francisco for today once the inspection is complete," the cruise line said in a statement. "Given the delayed departure, the Princess team is working hard to maintain as much of the planned itinerary as possible. As previously shared, Princess will also be providing compensation once the full effect of the necessary changes is known."

During a Zoom interview, Ruby Princess passenger Paige Gacayun, said that the ship is not chaotic and everything is calm.

"Everything is up and running and going, so it's like we're at sea. The only things we don't have access to are the casino and the boutique shops," she said.

She expressed confidence in the cruise line's ability to repair the damage and decided not to inform the rest of her family who were traveling with her.

"As we were boarding, somebody in front of us turned around and said, ‘Hey, did you guys hear about the hole on the ship?’ And I was like ‘No, don’t tell them!’ My family was all surprised when they found out," she said.

The collision caused a large gash in the underside of the ship.

Gacayun and her husband, sister, and brother-in-law boarded the ship on Thursday around noon.

Upon arrival in San Francisco, the Ruby Princess made unexpected contact with the dock at Pier 27 while returning from a 10-day roundtrip to Alaska. No injuries occurred, and at no point were any of the 3,328 guests or 1,161 crew members on board in danger. All those passengers were let off Thursday morning.

A new round of passengers boarded the damaged cruise ship that afternoon, eager to take off for Alaska. But instead of making the 2,200-mile voyage north, they were stuck on board having to sleep overnight at the San Francisco Port.

Despite the long delay, passengers seemed to be in an upbeat mood.

"The comedy show last night was great. Breakfast buffet was great," Lisa Barnes wrote on a Ruby Princess Facebook page. "I’m happy to be on the boat. Walked four miles around the ship yesterday, doing the exploring thing. Life is good."

Passengers told KTVU the captain has been giving updates on the ship’s status.



"They happen about every two hours," said passenger Tod Imperato. "I understand the captain is reading from a memo that’s been handed to him, but it would certainly be helpful to have more information to know what to expect."

Dave Detling is a freelance reporter for KTVU Fox 2 News. You can follow him on twitter at @DaveKTVU or email him at dave.detling@fox.com.