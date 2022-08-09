Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe in Emeryville closes doors permanently after 20 years

article

A cherished restaurant in the East Bay announced its abrupt closing Monday.

Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe in Emeryville posted on Facebook that they permanently shut their doors, effective immediately.

"We are grateful and appreciative to our talented staff for their tireless efforts and creative contributions over the years," the post said. "You are Rudy. You made what it was: a continuous award-winning diner where everyone that "Walked Among Us" were always welcomed."

At Rudy's breakfast could mean a bottomless cup of organic coffee or a pint of Guinness Stout.

The restaurant served food all day, and most menu items came with a catchy name like Give 'Em Enough Meatloaf and God Save Southern Fried Chicken.

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe's prominent dolls lined up above the booths. The Emeryville restaurant permanently closed on Aug. 8.

The cafe was chock-full of interesting decor.

Dozens of Barbie-like dolls dressed as servers hovered over the booths, adding to the colorful 1950s vibe.

Inspired by the 1979 Clash record London Calling, their menu included lyrics from the album.

"How you get so rude and a reckless? Don't you be so crude and feckless. You been drinking brew for breakfast. Rudie can't fail."

An outpouring of disappointment flooded their social media post announcing the closure.

"I am heartbroken by this news tonight," wrote one former employee. "I loved my time at Rudy’s with the owners and staff. You guys were my family for a decade and always will be xoxo."

"Nooooooo! Glad I got to eat there as often as I did and doubly glad I was able to take family and friends there over the years, thank you for all the wonderful food," wrote a regular customer.

The restaurant opened 20 years ago when it took over the Yee family's Eugene’s Ranch House.

They said they hoped to create that same environment that the Yees did for 40 years.

"Now it is time for Rudy to pass the torch," the post said, hinting at a potential successor. "The slogan ‘The Best People on Earth Walk Through These Doors’ was written on both of our front doors for a combined 60 plus years, this must say something about the community that we will always love."