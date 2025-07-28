The Brief The victim was identified as 35-year-old Nelshon Hamilton, of Richmond. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office responded on Saturday to the Hacienda Bridge in Forest Hills after receiving reports of a man who used a rope swing to jump into the Russian River and did not resurface. The victim's body was recovered the next day.



A man who drowned in the Russian River after jumping in with a rope swing over the weekend has been identified.

Victim was from Richmond

What we know:

The victim was 35-year-old Nelshon Hamilton of Richmond, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton’s body was recovered Sunday near Forest Hills, a day after he went missing in the river.

Deputies responded just before 5:35 p.m. Saturday to the Hacienda Bridge after reports that a man had used a rope swing to jump into the water and did not resurface.

Fire crews and deputies searched the river Saturday but were unable to locate him. His body was recovered around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.