Man drowns after swinging into Russian River

A man’s body was recovered from the Russian River near Forest Hills on Sunday after he was last seen jumping into the waters the day prior.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office responded just before 5:35 p.m. on Saturday to the Hacienda Bridge in Forest Hills after receiving reports of a man who used a rope swing to jump into the Russian River and did not resurface, according to a department statement.

Deputies and fire department units searched the waters Saturday, but authorities did not report finding the man and noted search efforts had transitioned to "a body recovery operation."

The SCSO announced on Sunday afternoon that the man’s body had been recovered from the river about 11:20 a.m. that morning.

His identity was not released.