RV dwellers file lawsuit against Mountain View over new parking restrictions

A group of people living in RVs in Mountain View filed a class-action lawsuit over the city's new ordinances that limit where the vehicles can work.

Many of those who live in the RVs believe the new rules are unconstitutional.

Signs will soon go up around the city, notifying people that RVs aren't allowed on narrow streets or near bike lanes. They're also now banned on most residential streets, which has RV dwellers worried.

"Full of fear and without any kind of confidence that I will be able to be here tomorrow to see my doctors or for my health. You know it feels life-threatening," said Janet Stevens.



So Stevens and several others have banded together, filing a class-action lawsuit that hopes to strike down the ordinances.

"The crux of the lawsuit is that the RV ban is unconstitutional, inhumane, and would disproportionately impact folks with disabilities in violation of federal and state law," said Michael Trujillo of the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley.

Mountain View officials released a statement saying they're currently evaluating the lawsuit. They also said they're working with those living in their vehicles to "conduct multifaceted outreach and provide information about resources available..."

That includes Mountain View's safe parking location, which does have a waitlist.

"From what we understand of the program it's not large enough to accommodate everyone living in an RV. And it's only a temporary solution," said Trujillo.

A more permanent solution is what attorneys are hoping for. They hope the suit forces the city to work with the RV dwellers on some parking and housing options.

If not, Stevens knows she'll have to start planning a move.

"So when it comes I guess I'll know that day what I'll do. Drive around all day and all night, I really don't know," she said.

Signage for the narrow street ordinance will go up later this month. City officials said enforcement will begin in areas where there are complaints.