Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' is a box office hit

Bay Area director Ryan Coogler is at the top of the box office.

His vampire thriller, ‘Sinners,’ debuted in first place this weekend, earning $45.5 million.

This film, in a surprise, knocked off reigning box office champ, 'A Minecraft Movie," which, so far, is the highest-grossing film of 2025.

‘Sinners’ star Michael B. Jordan plays twin characters returning from WWI who encounter vampires in their hometown in the Mississippi Delta.

This is the fifth film Coogler and Jordan have worked together on a film.

The others are Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the two Black Panther hits.

Coogler was born in Oakland and grew up primarily in Richmond.

Coogler attended a Q&A about his movie on April 16 at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland.